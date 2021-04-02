Waukee High School to present ‘Shrek the Musical’

Contributed news from Waukee High School

WAUKEE — Waukee High School will present “Shrek the Musical” at 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1 and 2 p.m. May 1-2 via livestream.

In the land of fairy tales, Shrek the ogre lives all alone on his swamp. When his home is invaded by a gaggle of disgruntled fairytale creatures — kicked off of their land by the evil Lord Farquaad — Shrek sets out on a quest to get his swamp back. Along the way, Shrek must team up with a talkative donkey to rescue the fiery Princess Fiona from the clutches of a lonely dragon. This unlikely hero finds himself in the middle of an epic adventure that rewrites the traditional storybook ending.

Tickets are $10 for individuals, $20 for pairs and $30 for families.

To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/45305.