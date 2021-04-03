Dallas County Sheriff's Report: March 23-28

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

March 23

A Boone resident hit a deer while driving south on Highway 169. No injuries were reported to the occupants of the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $5,000.

A 25-year-old Woodward resident was arrested for driving while barred.

March 24

Driver one, of Omaha, Nebraska, was traveling westbound on Interstate 80, when she was struck from behind by drive two, of Winona, Minnesota. The collision caused driver one to lose control and enter the ditch. There were no injuries reported. Damage to driver one’s car was estimated at $5,000. Damage to driver two’s car was estimated at $3,000. Driver one was cited for no insurance. Driver two was cited for failure to maintain control.

A 24-year-old Denver resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 46-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

A 46-year-old Prairie City resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for probation revocation hearing.

A 19-year-old Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substance.

March 25

A 28-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant. The original charge was domestic abuse assault.

A 39-year-old Adel resident was arrested for operating while under the influence, second offense.

March 26

A 26-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation terms. The original charge was domestic abuse assault.

A 30-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court - two counts of violation of no contact order.

March 27

An 18-year-old Colfax resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of controlled substances.

A Des Moines resident hit a deer while driving eastbound on Interstate Highway 80 near mile marker 114. Damage was estimated at $4,000, and there were no injuries reported inside the vehicle.

March 28

A 19-year-old Panora resident was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received a citation for failure to change lane upon approach to emergency stationary.

March 29

A 38-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.