The Gallery by Board & Batten set to open April 10 in Dallas Center

Board & Batten is already looking to expand after less than a year in business.

Bryan and Terri George opened Board & Batten, LLC, 1412 Walnut St., Dallas Center, in October of 2020. Their newest venture, The Gallery by Board & Batten, LLC is set to open on April 10 at 1408 Walnut St.

“Yet another reason to visit Dallas County and spend time in Dallas Center,” Bryan said. “The more retail space on Walnut Street that can be opened, the more of a destination Dallas Center will become. We love our town and county and with so much to offer, we are just glad to be in a position to add another small reason to visit.”

The art gallery will feature a tea room with a focus on community, along with a different look.

“The antique/vintage designer goods and boutique/gift items at our original Board & Batten store, focus on a specific market and, as such, does not blend easily with a more modern mix of furnishings and artwork,” Bryan said. “Hence our perceived need for a new and separate location to cater specifically to this market.”

Bryan and Terri George have been working to get the building ready before the planned April 10 opening. Built in 1899, the Loring/Brenton built building has long been a fixture in Dallas Center, serving a myriad of business types. Its brick construction and large front windows creates a very open and welcoming façade for the Gallery, which they have worked hard to transfer to the inside via a minimalistic approach.

Inside, Bryan said they plan to display locally produced art in any medium and genre, from paintings to blown glass to sculptures and everything in-between. Interested artists can visit boardandbatten.net, or by call the original Board & Batten, LLC store at 515-992-8011.

He added that they know there are talented artists who need a place to display their creations along with a void following the closing of multiple tea rooms within the state.

“A large part of the British and Australian culture, afternoon tea, is a tradition and time to decompress while bridging the gap between lunch and dinner,” Bryan said.

The afternoon ‘high’ tea will be a relaxed event with a modern and comfortable feel, open from 3-6 p.m. They will have a large selection of loose-leaf black teas with some green, organic and decaf options. Coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

Food will be produced locally, including but not limited to, Zoey’s Cakes from Adel. They will be serving the traditional afternoon tea fare, namely scones with jam and cream, finger sandwiches and mini pastries.

Scones will be warm and served with home-made preserves and heavy whipped cream. Finger sandwiches will be on homemade bread and selections will include watercress, cucumber and other seasonal varieties. Subject to change, pastries will be a mix of fruit tarts, in season, small cupcakes or petit fours and macarons. This is all included in the price of the afternoon tea, which is delivered tableside.

“Tea service will be in white porcelain with none of the traditional Victorian floral painted china," Bryan said.

Since food will be ordered and delivered fresh daily, reservations will be required. Announcements for when they will start taking reservations will be located on their website and Facebook page.

The Gallery by Board & Batten also plans to host small live music events during tea hours and possibly extended hours. A stage has been setup in the front of the store to cater to musical artists interested in performing. Framing services will eventually be offered out of the Gallery. Other events are planned and will be announced on Board & Batten's Facebook page.

The Gallery by Board & Batten isn't the only new business in Dallas Center, as Walnut St. Flowers recently opened its doors.

"We have some wonderful other businesses on Walnut Street that have been a tremendous support and we encourage continued patronage of both the Twisted Corn Tavern and Sugar Grove Goods whenever in town,” Bryan said. “We look forward to a continued complimentary and non-competitive relationship with these great establishments.”

Additional information can be found by following them on Facebook @bandbat, Instagram @boardandbattenllc, by calling 515-992-8011 or by email at boardandbattenia@gmail.com.