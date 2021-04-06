Hillcrest Country Club earns Iowa Golf Association award

Submitted by the Iowa Golf Association

ADEL — The Hillcrest Country Club in Adel recently was named the 9-Hole Course of the Year by the Iowa Golf Association.

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a spike in demand for play at golf courses across the state, the club provided a safe outlet for recreation when members needed it most.

The club was able to hold their full calendar of events in 2020, enabled by the leadership of new clubhouse manager Adam Luehmann, who administered all men’s and women’s events and implemented the appropriate safety protocols to ensure member safety. Leuhmann established plans for helping provide service to their members while promoting the safety of members and employees.

No tee times are necessary at the club, which has continued to draw more young families each year and has developed a healthy waiting list. Numerous members volunteered to assist in cleaning up the golf course after the derecho storm – returning it to playable condition in less than two days — demonstrating pride felt by the club’s members.