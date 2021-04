Submitted by Adel Police Department

03-24-2021

Accident: A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 500 block of Nile Kinnick Drive South. Damages estimated at $2,000.

03-26-2021

Accident: A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 800 block of Main Street. Damages estimated at $4,000.

03-28-2021

Arrest: A 57-year-old Adel resident was arrested in the 1400 block of Greene Street for driving while license revoked.