Dallas County Sheriff's Report: March 30-April 6

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

March 30

A 29-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was driving while barred.

A driver, of Madrid, was traveling south in the 13000 block of F Avenue when a strong wind gust blew his semi into the ditch. There were no injuries reported, and damage was estimated at approximately $4,000. A private tow was arranged at the scene.

March 31

An 18-year-old Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment.

April 5

A driver, of Sarasota, Florida, was traveling southbound in the 24500 block of Amarillo Avenue when he hit a deer. There were no injuries reported, and damage was estimated at $1,500. He was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.