ISU Extension and Outreach to hold plant observation programs

Submitted by Iowa State University Extension & Outreach

Iowa State University Extension & Outreach will hold a series of virtual workshops focused on identifying, preventing and treating disease and insect issues in trees and shrubs.

“The Art and Science of Plant Problem Diagnosis” will be held at 6 p.m. April 13, featuring information on how to how to sharpen observation skills and learn what clues to collect to determine sources of plant issues.

“Insects and You!” will be held at 6 p.m. April 20, with information on insect life-cycles and how they feed on plants. Learn how to observe insects in a yard and determine if they are a pest concern and how to protect and enjoy beneficial and harmless insects.

“Common plant problems in Iowa, what resources are out there?” will be held at 6 p.m. April 27, featuring resources that can help keep plants healthy as well as resources on how to observe plants and prevent and investigate plant problems.

Each workshop will include presentations by ISU Extension and Outreach specialists from the Plant Insect Diagnostic Clinic. Workshops will be hosted by ISU Extension and Outreach in Woodbury, Dubuque, Polk and Mahaska Counties and the ISU Extension and Outreach Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

Sessions will be broadcasted live on the Woodbury County Extension website and the ISU Plant & Insect Diagnostic Facebook page. Register at bit.ly/pidc21reg.