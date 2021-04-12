ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March Students of the Month

Submitted by ADM Scholarship Foundation

Spring break was celebrated by all at ADM schools, and now everyone is back with thoughts of completing the school year, the upcoming prom and then commencement. The seniors have submitted their applications for the scholarships that will honor their hard work for the last 13 years. Commencement will bring the announcement of the recipients of the scholarships presented by the ADM Scholarship Foundation.

We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month and the Scholarship programs.

The Foundation is proud to honor the following March Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Phillip Annear — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Kennedy Luther and Kashish Patel

Fine Arts

Speech — Bailey Christiansen and Abby Wedemeyer — Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf

Olivia Rickert — Adel Lions Club

Boys Golf

Grant Garton — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer

Carly Kuhse — Adel Health Mart

Boys Soccer

Zach Schippers — Fareway

Girls Track

Olivia Tollari — Adel Family Dentistry

Boys Track

Gabe Heitz — River Valley Insurance

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found on the website admscholarshipfoundation.com, or you may contact a board member listed on the site.