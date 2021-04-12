ADM Scholarship Foundation announces March Students of the Month
Spring break was celebrated by all at ADM schools, and now everyone is back with thoughts of completing the school year, the upcoming prom and then commencement. The seniors have submitted their applications for the scholarships that will honor their hard work for the last 13 years. Commencement will bring the announcement of the recipients of the scholarships presented by the ADM Scholarship Foundation.
We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month and the Scholarship programs.
The Foundation is proud to honor the following March Students of the Month.
Student of the Month
Phillip Annear — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Kennedy Luther and Kashish Patel
Fine Arts
Speech — Bailey Christiansen and Abby Wedemeyer — Lincoln Savings Bank
Girls Golf
Olivia Rickert — Adel Lions Club
Boys Golf
Grant Garton — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Soccer
Carly Kuhse — Adel Health Mart
Boys Soccer
Zach Schippers — Fareway
Girls Track
Olivia Tollari — Adel Family Dentistry
Boys Track
Gabe Heitz — River Valley Insurance
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found on the website admscholarshipfoundation.com, or you may contact a board member listed on the site.