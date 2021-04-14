ADM Drama Department to present 'Songs for a New World' April 16-18

COURTESY OF ADM DRAMA

The ADM Drama Department proudly presents "Songs for a New World," music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18 in the High School Auditorium, 801 Nile Kinnick Drive S. The performance will be live streamed at 7 p.m. on Saturday night

with a minimum donation of $5. The in-person performances will accept donations.

“Songs for a New World is a unique hybrid of musical and song cycle,” Director Molly Longman said. “A song cycle is a revue of songs by a composer, in this case Jason Robert Brown. The performance is a combination of solos and ensemble numbers with a variety of subjects but the underlying theme of this revue is that - life is an adventure. The students are doing a beautiful job performing!”

"Songs for a New World" features 12 of ADM's top vocal performers, accompanied by a live pit orchestra of four talented student instrumentalists and hardworking student crews.

“We decided it was a perfect option to be able to give the students a musical type performance during this unique year,” Longman said. “We will be performing in 'singing' masks; a limited, live, social distanced, masked audience; and one performance will be live streamed. We are very excited to be able to perform to a live audience this spring.”

Come and support the talented students at ADM High School at 7 p.m. on April 16-17 and 2 p.m. on April 18. In lieu of ticket sales, ADM Drama is accepting free-will donations that will help replenish the budget for future productions. The show will be live streamed on April 18 with a minimum $5 donation. Visit showtix4u.com and search for ADM High School.

"Songs for a New World" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Follow our production with ADM Drama Department on Facebook or @ADMTheater on Twitter. For more information, contact Molly Longman at mlongman@adm.k12.ia.us.