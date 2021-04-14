Minburn resident helps at vaccine clinic

COURTESY OF DMACC

Des Moines Area Community College first-year paramedic student Caleb Waddle, of Minburn, recently helped administer COVID-19 vaccines at the DMACC Ankeny Campus vaccination clinic.

DMACC partnered with Hy-Vee to distribute more than 110 vaccines per hour over the course of the nine-hour clinic held April 7. The partnership delivered 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic priority was for all DMACC full-time and part-time faculty and staff members to sign-up to get vaccinated. Once those commitments were filled, the remaining available vaccination appointments were opened up to students and other members of the DMACC community. A total of 32 DMACC and Grand View University nursing students, as well as DMACC Paramedic students, are assisting Hy-Vee Pharmacists in administering the vaccines.