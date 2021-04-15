Adel Chamber to award business, citizen of the year awards on April 22

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The Business and Citizen of the Year will be recognized during the return of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce's Celebrate Adel event on April 22.

The 2019 and 2020 winners will both be awarded with a plaque from the Chamber as last year's event was canceled because of COVID-19. The Adel Chamber has been announcing the 2020 finalists on their Facebook page.

Deb Bengtson, President of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, said they ask the community and chamber members for nominations. Those nominating businesses or citizens must share their reasons behind the submissions.

Once the chamber receives the nominations, the three finalists for each award and the winners are chosen by the Adel Board of Directors.

“We are searching for who goes above and beyond for the community,” Bengtson said.

The 2020 business nominees include:

Big Al’s BBQ and Catering

"Al Laudencia and staff faced COVID-19 head on in 2020. They took lemons and made lemonade by offering and coordinating free meals. Not only did this help keep his staff employed, it resulted in a great amount of positive media attention for the community," a nomination letter said. "Their dedication to the community rallied many people to step up and help out during the pandemic. Big Al’s BBQ is always willing to step up and donate to many community events and programs."

Big Deal Car Care

"Dylan Book and crew are making a name for themselves throughout the State of Iowa. Dylan enrolled in Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program when it first came to Iowa. He now has one of the fastest growing businesses in Iowa," a nomination said. "Big Deal Car Care has grown from one location to three in 2020. They give back to the community, even sponsoring the Good Neighbor Award in the Living Magazine. Something needs done, Big Deal Car Care is also one of the first to volunteer to help."

Sumpter Pharmacy

"Leslie Herron and her staff always thinks of the community first. This statement has never been truer than during the pandemic. 2020 was one of the most challenging years any business has seen. Sumpter Pharmacy maintained safe conditions for patients and employees," a nomination letter said. "They worked tirelessly to bring much-needed services to the community, far earlier than others, beginning with COVID-19 antibody testing last summer, then antigen testing and now vaccinations. Sumpter has been a leader in the effort to monitor and now end the pandemic, while providing the same level of excellent care to their clients."

The 2020 citizen of the year nominees include:

Tina Krug

"Tina was responsible for the creations and implementation of Kinnick to Raccoon Trail Improvement Project landscaping designs," said a nomination letter. "She devoted many hours to design, oversaw the purchasing and planting of over 2,000 trees, shrubs and plants and provided invaluable training and knowledge throughout the year-long process. Tina volunteers on other committees in the Adel Partners Chamber as well as serving on other landscaping association boards."

Jodi Kuhse

"Jodi is involved in the Adel soccer league, Adel Kiwanis and ADM Fine Arts Association. She is a strong part of the Shoot the Moon soccer tournament each fall as well as helping with the meat and cheese sales with the ADM Fine Arts. Jodi sets the best example for volunteering and assisting the youth of Adel," a nomination letter said.

Val Sutton

"Val is always looking for ways to help in the community. Creating meal trains for those in need, promoting events in Adel, and adopting a family during the holidays are just a few examples," a nomination said. "Val has a big heart and is always ready to give back to the community. She brought back kid’s games to the Sweet Corn Festival and made them free for all children."

The 2019 Business of the Year finalists included Harvey’s Greenhouse/Adel Flowers and Gifts, Raccoon Valley Bank and Iconic Apparel. The 2019 Citizen of the Year finalists were Rebecca Hillmer, Elizabeth Holland and Keith Troester.

The theme of the annual dinner is to connect. Networking will take place as well as a short program to announce the Business/Citizen of the Year winners. A Taste of the Adel/DeSoto restaurants, all chamber members, will be held featuring tastes from their businesses.

“It [the annual dinner] is targeted to Chamber members, but anyone can attend,” Bengtson said.

The event will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 at Country Lane Lodge, 29300 Prospect Circle, in Adel.

Tickets may be purchased on the Chamber website at adelpartners.org/events/details/celebrate-adel-3307. Single tickets are $30. Two tickets are $50 and a table of eight is $275.

“We have great businesses and citizens in our community who strive to make this the best place to live, work and play,” Bengtson said.