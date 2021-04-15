LifeServe Blood Center to hold blood drive April 27 in Redfield

COURTESY OF LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER

LifeServe Blood Center will offer a community blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. April 27 at the Redfield American Legion, 1116 Thomas St.

LifeServe will enforce several precautionary measures to help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic: appointments are required, and donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood; blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments, as only donors with temperatures under 99.5 degrees will be allowed to donate; and blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.