Waukee Area Christian Services to hold fundraising gala

COURTESY OF WAUKEE AREA CHRISTIAN SERVICES

With a theme of “Give Where You Live,” leaders of Waukee Area Christian Services will live stream its annual fundraising gala at 7 p.m. April 30 at waukeechristianservices.org/gala/.

This will be the second year the gala is staged as a virtual event.

The overall campaign will begin April 26 online, with bidding for high value auction items and pre-recorded comments from clients sharing their experiences with WACS. The gala is WACS’ only major fundraiser of the year according to WACS’ executive director, Melissa Simple. This year’s goal is $70,000.

The “Give Where You Live” theme was sparked by a late 2020 survey of WACS’ 275-plus volunteers. When asked why they volunteered, the overwhelming response was “to give back to my community.”

WACS has been serving Waukee and Dallas County since its founding in 2005. The pandemic of the past year increased the number of new families utilizing WACS services by an average of 15 new families per month. In addition to a food pantry, WACS offers individuals and families free basic healthcare, housing and school essentials, emergency financial assistance and navigation through community resources. The need for financial assistance increased significantly in 2020.

WACS’ volunteers served more than 5,000 hours last year to meet the demand for assistance. WACS collected 95 tons of food and goods rescued from local businesses last year with half shared with other local food pantries. An onsite community garden provided 2.2 tons of produce for WACS’ clients.

The organization also partners with Hunger Free Dallas County to deliver Farmers to Families food boxes to Dallas County’s rural communities.

Waukee Area Christian Services is an outreach of eight Waukee churches including Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of Hope — Waukee, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee Christian Church, Waukee Community Church, Waukee United Methodist Church, Westview Church and Westwind Church.

The organization’s offices, food pantry and clinic are housed in the lower level of Westview Church.

To learn more about WACS and the upcoming virtual fundraising gala, visit waukeechristianservices.org.