Dallas County Sheriff's Report: April 7-11

Submitted by Dallas County Sheriff's Office

April 7

A 47-year-old Panora resident was arrested on a warrant for operating while under the influence, second offense.

A 35-year-old Knoxville resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was theft fourth degree. The resident was also arrested on a warrant for theft third degree.

A 30-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, resident was arrested for violation of a no contact order — contempt.

April 8

A 32-year-old Windsor Heights resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole.

A 54-year-old Booneville resident was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and harassment in the first degree.

A 30-year-old Grimes resident was arrested on a warrant.

A 26-year-old Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

April 9

A 19-year-old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

An Earlham resident was traveling southbound in the 34500 block of R Avene when she struck a deer. There were no injuries reported, and damage was estimated at $3,000. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

A 52-year-old Granger resident was arrested for operating while under the influence, first offense. He was also cited for turning at intersection violation and open container.

April 10

A 26-year-old Perry resident was arrested for failure to appear. The original charge was violation of probation.

A 51-year-old Clive resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air.

A Mount Ayr resident was traveling in the 33000 block of Highway 169 when his vehicle dropped off the roadway onto the shoulder pulling him down into the ditch rolling onto its side. The driver was checked out by Dallas County Emergency Medical Services. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

April 11

A 40-year-old Coon Rapids resident was arrested for driving while barred. She was also cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability.