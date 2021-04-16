De Soto Police Report: March 6-30

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

03-06-2021

Arrest: Male arrested for driving while barred.

03-13-2021

Citation: Male cited and released for driving under suspension, speeding and fail to have SR insurance on file.

03-14-2021

Arrest: Male arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense.

03-21-2021

Arrest: Male arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, and open container.

03-25-2021

Found property: Insurance Auto Auction reported found property in a vehicle.

03-26-2021

Animal control: Report of a barking dog, advisement sent to dogs’ owner.

03-30-2021

Arrest: Male arrested for trespass, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.

03-30-2021

Theft: Tractor Supply reported a theft of pallets.