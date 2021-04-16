De Soto Police Report: March 6-30

Submitted by De Soto Police Department

03-06-2021 

Arrest: Male arrested for driving while barred. 

03-13-2021

Citation: Male cited and released for driving under suspension, speeding and fail to have SR insurance on file. 

03-14-2021 

Arrest: Male arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense. 

03-21-2021 

Arrest: Male arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, and open container. 

03-25-2021 

Found property: Insurance Auto Auction reported found property in a vehicle. 

03-26-2021 

Animal control: Report of a barking dog, advisement sent to dogs’ owner. 

03-30-2021 

Arrest: Male arrested for trespass, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation. 

03-30-2021

Theft: Tractor Supply reported a theft of pallets.