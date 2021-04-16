De Soto Police Report: March 6-30
Submitted by De Soto Police Department
03-06-2021
Arrest: Male arrested for driving while barred.
03-13-2021
Citation: Male cited and released for driving under suspension, speeding and fail to have SR insurance on file.
03-14-2021
Arrest: Male arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense.
03-21-2021
Arrest: Male arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense, and open container.
03-25-2021
Found property: Insurance Auto Auction reported found property in a vehicle.
03-26-2021
Animal control: Report of a barking dog, advisement sent to dogs’ owner.
03-30-2021
Arrest: Male arrested for trespass, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
03-30-2021
Theft: Tractor Supply reported a theft of pallets.