This Is Adel to host Adel Home Garden Tour on June 27

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

A garden tour will be coming back to Adel on Sunday, June 27.

The Adel Partners Chamber Committee, This Is Adel, will be hosting the Adel Home Garden Tour from 2-4 p.m. on June 27. This Is Adel plans to make this an annual event.

“We have had great success with our Holiday Home Tour in the winter, so we wanted to offer an event at a different time of the year,” event co-chairs Tina Krug and Jacque Johnson said. “There has been a garden tour in the past in Adel and people remember it fondly. We wanted to renew that tradition.”

Harvey’s Greenhouse is sponsoring the garden tour, which will feature five locations.

“We have a wide range of gardens," Krug and Johnson said. “Four of our gardens are residential sites and these range in size and style. Another garden is at a wedding and event venue, Country Lane Lodge. There's something for everyone to see on this tour!”

The residential gardens to be featured are owned by Sonya and Jeff Ferguson, Dan and Laura Juffer, Becky Dymond and Tom and Kimber VanHeukelom. Garden owners will be available to answer questions as well as Master Gardener volunteers.

Early bird garden tour tickets are $10 each and will go on sale on April 22 online at Eventbrite. Everyone attending must purchase a ticket. In May, tickets will also be available at Harvey’s Greenhouse, Adel HealthMart and Adel Quilting & Dry Goods.

The garden tour is open to the public. A map with addresses and locations will be provided once tickets are purchased. The ticket price will cover the cost of hosting the event and any remaining profit will be used to promote Adel's events and tourism.

VIP tickets are $20 with plans to increase to $25 on June 20. VIP participants will end the tour at Penoach Vineyard and Winery for hors d'oeuvres/wine and a garden-themed make-and-take class.

In-person tickets may be purchased until noon on Saturday, June 26. Online tickets will be available at Eventbrite until noon on June 27.

“We want to celebrate this lovely small town, provide a fun event that educates people and also encourage a sense of pride and connection with our community,” Krug and Johnson said. “We also are very excited that this event can be in-person, with COVID issues mitigated by being outdoors.”

The Adel Women’s Club is hosting a salad luncheon at Country Lane Lodge before the garden tour. Luncheon tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite beginning April 22. A Sunday Funday free music event is also scheduled at the stage and pavilion, 10th and Main St., from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 27, featuring The Hillbilly Air Show.

Krug and Johnson shared that Adel is full of charming adventures, like the Home Tour, bike trail, cute shops and restaurants.

“Part of our mission for our Adel Partners Chamber Committee, This Is Adel, is to promote and build awareness of Adel and the area and all it has to offer through execution and partnership of community events,” they said. “[On June 27], people can make it a day in Adel.”

For more information, follow the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or join the This Is Adel Facebook group for ongoing updates.