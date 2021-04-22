Bock Family Foundation announces spring grants

COURTESY OF THE BOCK FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Bock Family Foundation Inc. recently announced that $63,966.42 was awarded to 22 grant recipients in their spring grant cycle.

The foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $2,148,000, including grants awarded in this grant cycle, since 2002. No formal grant presentation will take place this spring, and funds are being distributed directly to the grantees.

The recipients of spring 2021 grant awards are Dallas County Conservation Board, which received $7,500 for the Racoon River Valley Trail high trestle trail connector, $2,500 for the Prairie Awakening — Prairie Awoke celebration and $2,500 for a computer numerical control router system; Raccoon River Pet Rescue, which received $2,000 for low cost spay/neuter clinics; Perry Area Emergency Food Council, which received $2,000 for farmers market pantry dollars; Presby Child Care Program, which received $2,500 for playground equipment; Perry Area Child Development Center, which received $1,200 for outside play equipment and $6,240 for scholarships; Perry Youth Football, which received $900 for tackling dummies and rings; Perry’s Academic and Cultural Enrichment Services, which received $8,000 for the summer 2021 program; Perry Elementary School, which received $3,480 for library tables; Perry Community School District, which received $3,000 for playground fencing; Perry Middle School science, technology, engineering and math, which received $2,600 for a Glowforge laser printer; Perry High School Music Department, which received $2,000 towards 2022 trip to New York City; Everybody Wins! Iowa, which received $2,000 for the Power Read Program; Ride the Thin Blue Line, which received $2,500 to add blue ambient glow stones to the trail near the sheriff’s office as memorial to fallen officers; Linden Public Library Foundation Inc., which received $1,500 towards shelves, signage, computers, desks and chairs; Washington Township School Foundation, which received $1,296.42 to replace the main entry door to the lunch room; Minburn City Hall, which received $2,500 to remodel the front of city hall; Minburn Community Betterment Group, which received $750 for the Meet Me in Minburn concert series; Dallas County Master Gardeners, which received $4,000 towards new demonstration garden at fairgrounds; and Heart of Transit, which received $3,000 for the volunteer driver program

The Bock Family Foundation Inc. was established by the Larry Bock and Barbara Bock Estates. It is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Projects funded must be located in Dallas County. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government. Grants are awarded in the fall and spring.

Questions about the grant guidelines and the application form may be directed to the executive director Scott Finneseth at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com.