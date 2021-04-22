Iowa State University Extension to offer jam canning workshop

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Iowa State University Extension nutrition specialists Ann Parker and Mary Krisco will teach a hands-on workshop in jam making and fruit dehydration from 8 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel.

In this “Preserve the Taste of Summer” workshop, participants can learn how to preserve their favorite fruits safely, as jam or as dried snacks. They will examine and discuss dehydrating and hot-water-bath canning equipment and methods and sample preserved fruit treats. They will also make their own jar of blueberry spice jam to take home. In addition to the jam, workshop participants will receive ISU Extension preservation publications and research-tested recipes.

Attendees should bring an apron. The fee is $35, and equipment and ingredients will be supplied.

Registration is required at bit.ly/pts17702.