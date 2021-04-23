Adel Police Report: March 29 - April 11

Submitted by Adel Police Department

3-29-21

Accident: A car vs pedestrian accident was reported at the intersection of Main St. and Nile Kinnick Drive N. No damages or injuries were reported.

Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 20000 block of Old Portland Road.

3-30-21

Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 25000 block of Highway 6.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Greene St and Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages estimated at $1,000.

4-01-2021

Burglary: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 2000 block of Greene Street.

4-08-2021

Theft: Officers took a report of identity theft in the 900 block of Grove Street.

Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 20000 block of Old Portland Road.

Theft: Officers responded to a fraud report in the 200 block of South 10th Street

4-11-21

Burglary: Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 500 block of South 12th Street.