Dallas County Sheriff's Report: April 13-18

April 13

A 23-year-old Linden resident was arrested at J Avenue and Highway 44 for driving while license revoked and speeding.

A 41-year-old Waco resident was arrested on an out-of-state warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The resident was found to be in possession of contraband when searched and was charged.

A 26-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. The original charge was violation of a protection order.

Driver one, of Urbandale, was traveling east on Highway 141 when a driver two cut driver one off. Driver one then turned to the shoulder and entered a ditch. Driver two left the scene. No injuries were reported.

April 14

Driver one, of Boone, was traveling southeast on Highway 141 in Granger and slowed for traffic in front of him, when his car was struck by a truck driven by driver two, of Des Moines. After striking driver one’s car, the truck went into the south ditch and hit a utility pole, causing minor damage. Driver one’s vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 in damage and had to be towed from the scene. The truck driven by driver two was towed from the scene with approximately $5,000 in damage. There were no injuries reported. Driver two was issued a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

A West Des Moines resident was traveling on G Avenue at 260th Street when she swerved on the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle came to rest in a farm field. She did not initially report the accident and a deputy was called to the scene the next day. The driver reported that she swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was cited for failure to maintain control. The driver was also advised to report accidents when they occur.

A 41-year-old Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of no contact/protective order.

April 16

A 60-year-old Earlham resident was arrested for operating while under the influence — first offense. The resident was also cited for failure to obey stop sign, failure to stop in assured clear distance, and leaving scene of accident.

An Adel resident was traveling in the 36000 of Highway 169 when he hit a deer. There were no injuries reported, and damage was estimated at $7,500.

Driver one, of Redfield, was traveling westbound at 360th Street and N Avenue when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that continued and left the scene. The vehicle ended up in the south ditch with $7,500 estimated damage. The other driver, of Earlham, was stopped and detained for further investigation. Damage to driver two’s vehicle was estimated at $5,000. No injuries were reported.

A 22-year-old Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was burglary third degree and possession of controlled substance – second offense.

April 17

A 40-year-old Kingsford, Michigan, resident was arrested for controlled substance violation.

A 54-year-old Dallas Center resident was arrested for child endangerment and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

April 18

Age 29-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.