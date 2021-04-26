Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of April 26

Dallas County News

COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available in Dallas County through both state and federal supplies.

Individuals may be able to receive their vaccine through their primary healthcare provider. Dallas County Health Department encourages residents to receive the first vaccine available to them. There are no residency restrictions; Dallas County residents may receive their vaccine in other counties.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost to the recipient. A vaccine provider may request health insurance information to cover the administration fee, but there will never be a charge directly to the vaccine recipient.

Current eligibility includes all persons 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older; the Moderna and Janssen are authorized for those 18 and older.

There are currently 16 COVID-19 vaccination sites in Dallas County:

Adel Health Mart Pharmacy

113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003

Call 515-993-3644 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Costco

7205 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

CVS

14201 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50323

Click here to schedule online

Dallas County Health Department

Suite C, 25747 North Ave., Adel, IA 50003

Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Exemplar Care

Suite 330, 7300 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Call 515-650-4370 to schedule

Hy-Vee Perry

1215 141st St., Perry, IA 50220

Click here to schedule

Hy-Vee Waukee

1005 E. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263

Click here to schedule

Hy-Vee Drugstore — West Des Moines

1010 60th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule

Hy-Vee Healthmarket — West Des Moines

375 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule

Hy-Vee Westlakes

1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule

Medicap Perry

601 First Ave, Perry, IA 50220

Call 515-465-3391 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Medicap Waukee

10 Warrior Lane, Waukee, IA 50263

Click here to schedule

Redfield Medical Clinic

1013 First St., Redfield, IA 50233

Call 515-833-2301 to schedule

Sumpter Pharmacy

No. 1/2, 628 Nile Kinnick Drive S, Adel, IA 50003

Call 515-993-1119 to schedule or click here to schedule online

Walgreens

15601 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325

Click here to schedule online

Walmart

6365 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Click here to schedule online

The Center for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration recommended that use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine may resume after a temporary pause. More information is available here.

Homebound Dallas County residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may call the Dallas County Health Department to be added to the waitlist. When a nurse is available, homebound residents may receive their vaccine in their home.

Due to increased supply and lessening demand, the Dallas County Health Department clinic schedule will remain open until 24 hours before a scheduled clinic. Individuals will no longer need to wait until noon Friday to schedule an appointment. Appointments at the DCHD COVID-19 Vaccine clinic can be made online or over the phone.

This will be the last Monday Vaccine Availability Update as the vaccine is now widely available. Any additional information will be shared in a timely manner on the Dallas County website, the Dallas County Health Department’s Facebook page and with local media partners.

We encourage Dallas County residents to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect those that are not yet able to receive the vaccine.

Wear a mask or facial covering

Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 211. The 211 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 877-558-2609.