Dallas County Health Department gives vaccine availability update for week of April 26
COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available in Dallas County through both state and federal supplies.
Individuals may be able to receive their vaccine through their primary healthcare provider. Dallas County Health Department encourages residents to receive the first vaccine available to them. There are no residency restrictions; Dallas County residents may receive their vaccine in other counties.
COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost to the recipient. A vaccine provider may request health insurance information to cover the administration fee, but there will never be a charge directly to the vaccine recipient.
Current eligibility includes all persons 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older; the Moderna and Janssen are authorized for those 18 and older.
There are currently 16 COVID-19 vaccination sites in Dallas County:
Adel Health Mart Pharmacy
- 113 N. Ninth St., Adel, IA 50003
- Call 515-993-3644 to schedule or click here to schedule online
Costco
- 7205 Mills Civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule online
CVS
- 14201 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50323
- Click here to schedule online
Dallas County Health Department
- Suite C, 25747 North Ave., Adel, IA 50003
- Call 515-993-3750 to schedule or click here to schedule online
Exemplar Care
- Suite 330, 7300 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Call 515-650-4370 to schedule
Hy-Vee Perry
- 1215 141st St., Perry, IA 50220
- Click here to schedule
Hy-Vee Waukee
- 1005 E. Hickman Road, Waukee, IA 50263
- Click here to schedule
Hy-Vee Drugstore — West Des Moines
- 1010 60th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule
Hy-Vee Healthmarket — West Des Moines
- 375 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule
Hy-Vee Westlakes
- 1725 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule
Medicap Perry
- 601 First Ave, Perry, IA 50220
- Call 515-465-3391 to schedule or click here to schedule online
Medicap Waukee
- 10 Warrior Lane, Waukee, IA 50263
- Click here to schedule
Redfield Medical Clinic
- 1013 First St., Redfield, IA 50233
- Call 515-833-2301 to schedule
Sumpter Pharmacy
- No. 1/2, 628 Nile Kinnick Drive S, Adel, IA 50003
- Call 515-993-1119 to schedule or click here to schedule online
Walgreens
- 15601 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325
- Click here to schedule online
Walmart
- 6365 Stagecoach Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Click here to schedule online
The Center for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration recommended that use of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine may resume after a temporary pause. More information is available here.
Homebound Dallas County residents who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may call the Dallas County Health Department to be added to the waitlist. When a nurse is available, homebound residents may receive their vaccine in their home.
Due to increased supply and lessening demand, the Dallas County Health Department clinic schedule will remain open until 24 hours before a scheduled clinic. Individuals will no longer need to wait until noon Friday to schedule an appointment. Appointments at the DCHD COVID-19 Vaccine clinic can be made online or over the phone.
This will be the last Monday Vaccine Availability Update as the vaccine is now widely available. Any additional information will be shared in a timely manner on the Dallas County website, the Dallas County Health Department’s Facebook page and with local media partners.
We encourage Dallas County residents to continue practicing mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect those that are not yet able to receive the vaccine.
- Wear a mask or facial covering
- Practice distancing 6 feet from those outside your household
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water
- Stay home if you feel sick
- Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19
For ongoing updates and COVID-19 information, please visit www.dallascountyiowa.gov/vaccine and follow @DallasCoHealth on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. General information can also be obtained by calling 211. The 211 Language Helpline is available to assist Iowan’s in additional languages at 877-558-2609.