Petco Love invests in AHeinz57 Pet Rescue

COURTESY OF AHEINZ57

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport recently announced a $1,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in central Iowa.

“Petco Love announces an investment in AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“Spaying and neutering as many cats as possible is the only way to help the overpopulation challenge in Iowa,” said Amy Heinz, Executive Director of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport. “The grant investment from Petco Love will help us spay/neuter and vaccinate at least 100 cats in our community. By spaying and neutering just one male and one female cat, more than 2,000 unwanted births can be prevented in four years. This grant will help us reduce the cat overpopulation problem by 100,000 cats in the next four years. Thank you, Petco Love!”

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like AHeinz57, nationwide.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport is a nonprofit animal rescue organization headquartered in DeSoto, Iowa. Originally a dog rescue only, AHeinz57 now also rescues and adopts cats. AHeinz57 will be opening a new building dedicated to cat rescues this spring.

For more information about AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport visit aheinz57.com, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.