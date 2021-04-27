Stay Independent nutrition program registration open

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Registration is open for Stay Independent: A Healthy Aging Series, a free nutrition and wellness program offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for adults ages 60 and older.

The program will be held at noon Tuesdays May 4 through June 8 at the Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St. It will provide research-based nutrition and wellness information intended to help older adults maintain their health in the years to come.

“Nutrition risk assessments of older Iowans living in Dallas County revealed that nearly one out of four are at risk for malnutrition or are malnourished,” said Mary Krisco, MS, RD, a human sciences specialist in nutrition and wellness.

“Usually,” Krisco said, “most people in their 50s and 60s are unaware of the simple, enjoyable things they can do now to preserve their health and reduce their risk of frailty in their 70s and 80s and beyond.”

Sessions will include an interactive discussion, hands-on activities and taste testing. The topics will include three meals a day May 4, fruits and vegetables May 11, proteins May 18, exercising independence May 25, brain health June 1 and cooking for one or two June 8.

Participants can register for individual sessions or the entire program.

Call 515-438-2636 or visit extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/stay-independent to register.