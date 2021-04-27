Suicide prevention program available for faith communities

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the suicide prevention program “Question. Persuade. Refer.” to faith community members across the state through June.

The program will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. May 4 and June 1 and from 10 to 11 a.m. May 20 and June 17. Private classes for groups of 10-20 participants are also available upon request.

The goal of QPR is to teach participants three steps to help save a life from suicide. The program is offered to support clergy, leaders and lay members of any faith community. Faith community leaders often regularly encounter and can help individuals who are in distress or at elevated risk for suicide, but many faith leaders have not had suicide prevention training.

The program is being held in response to the rising rates of mental health challenges in Iowa.

To register, go to extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/QPR.

To schedule a private class, email Demi Johnson at demij@iastate.