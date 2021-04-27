Van Meter Community School wins Popcorn Board award

COURTESY OF THE POPCORN BOARD

Van Meter Community School recently received a $1,500 prize from the Popcorn Board’s annual Popcorn Pep Club contest.

Teacher Mary Sents submitted an entry titled “Popcorn — Just Eat it Up.” Sents said the fall 2020 school year had been challenging for everyone, so she chose to focus on the health benefits of popcorn and the need to make smart snacking choices while at home.

The contest is open to schools across the U.S. It is typically open from October through December, but was extended through February this year due to COVID-19. The Popcorn Pep Club fosters learning through a popcorn-based challenge. Teachers and students are invited to create popcorn projects, across curriculum, to compete for school-awarded cash prizes.

The Popcorn Board is a nonprofit check-off organization funded by U.S. popcorn processors to raise awareness of popcorn as a versatile, whole-grain snack.