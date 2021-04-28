Dallas County Hospital board, trustees receive certification

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY HOSPITAL

The Dallas County Hospital board and five trustees recently received certification from the Iowa Hospital Association Program, which focuses on education and governance best practices.

Newly certified trustees include Julie Ann Connolly, Mary Laborde, Marsha McClintock, Marc Meyer and Joelle Miner. The hospital and trustees were honored April 23 at the 2021 Iowa Hospital Association Virtual Governance Forum, an annual education conference for hospital trustees and governing boards.

Certification from the Iowa Hospital Association provides a framework for hospital trustees and governing boards to demonstrate their individual and collective commitment to their governance roles and responsibilities. Trustees meet the certification requirements after completing 12 hours of health care specific education over a two-year period and confirming individually and as a board that recognized governance best practices are being used.

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing hospital and health system interests to business, government and consumer audiences.