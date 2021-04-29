Around the County Events

Staff Report

Washington Township School Breakfast

A carryout or dine-in breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. May 1 at the Washington Township School, located on the corner of F31 & P58. Free-will donations will be accepted. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pork sausage, pancakes, hash browns, biscuit and gravy and coffee. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Car Wash

Perry High School students will be available to wash cars for a donation from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 1 at Clean Works Autowash, 1201 1st Ave, Perry. Funds raised will go toward Perry's prom.

Preserve the Taste of Summer Workshop

Iowa State University Extension nutrition specialists Ann Parker and Mary Krisco will teach a hands-on workshop in jam making and fruit dehydration from 8 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Wills Family Orchard, 33130 Panther Creek Road, Adel. In addition to learning how to preserve fruits safely, they will also make their own jar of blueberry spice jam to take home. Attendees should bring an apron. The fee is $35, and equipment and ingredients will be supplied. Registration is required at bit.ly/pts17702.

Clothes Closet

The Clothes Closet is reopening to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the First Christian Church, 1224 Lucinda St., Perry. All summer clothes for every size will be available for free. The Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Masks will be required to enter the building.

Plant Sale

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a plant sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28059 Fairground Rd, Adel. Annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, houseplants, gardening books and more will be available for cash or check.