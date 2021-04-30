Adel Police Report: April 11-18
04-13-2021
Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 25000 block of Eagle Vista Drive.
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 600 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages are estimated at $1,000.
04-14-21
Theft: Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft report in the 100 block of N. Fifth Street.
04-15-21
Theft: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S.
Arrest: A 48-year-old Adel resident was arrested on a Warren County warrant for failure to appear and driving while barred.
04-16-2021
Arrest: A 19-year-old Pleasant Hill resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Theft: Officers took a scam report in the 1200 block of Main Street.
04-18-2021
Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of S. 12th Street.