Adel Police Report: April 11-18

COURTESY OF ADEL POLICE DEPARTMENT

04-13-2021

Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 25000 block of Eagle Vista Drive.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 600 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages are estimated at $1,000.

04-14-21

Theft: Officers responded to a motor vehicle theft report in the 100 block of N. Fifth Street.

04-15-21

Theft: Officers responded to a burglary report in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S.

Arrest: A 48-year-old Adel resident was arrested on a Warren County warrant for failure to appear and driving while barred.

04-16-2021

Arrest: A 19-year-old Pleasant Hill resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Theft: Officers took a scam report in the 1200 block of Main Street.

04-18-2021

Criminal Mischief: Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 600 block of S. 12th Street.