Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: April 19-25

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

April 19

A 42-year-old Adel resident was arrested for violated probation terms.

April 20

A 59-year-old Davenport resident was arrested on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

A 31-year-old Dallas Center resident was arrested for second-degree theft.

Driver one, of West Des Moines, was traveling westbound near the 113 mile marker on Interstate 80 when he hit a truck driven by an unknown person that had stopped in the middle of the interstate for a deer crossing. Driver two continued on from the scene of the accident. Driver two reported that he had no injuries, and damage to his semi was estimated at $2,000.

April 21

A 30-year-old Weyers Cave, Virginia, resident was arrested on an out of state warrant.

A 42-year-old Altoona resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operating while under the influence, third offense.

A 23-year-old West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

April 22

A 24-year-old Council Bluffs resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charged with second-degree theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A 36-year-old Ankeny resident was arrested on a warrant.

A 37-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms. The original charge was a second offense of operating while under the influence.

April 23

A 30-year-old Cresco resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

A 30-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for willful injury — causing bodily injury.

April 24

A 30-year-old Cresco resident was arrested for possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

April 25

A 28-year-old Blue Island, Illinois, resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance.

Driver one was driving southbound in the 15000 block of L Avenue, when he lost control on the gravel roadway and ended up in the west ditch. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2,500. The owner arranged for a private tow of the vehicle.