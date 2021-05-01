Dallas County Achievers

Central College 

Several local residents received scholarships at Central College, including Rachel Allen of Adel, who received the Ray Martin Music Lessons Scholarship; Sydney Canney of Adel, who received the C.V. Starr Scholarship and Journey Scholarship; Sally Evoy of Adel, who received the Peter H. Kuyper Scholarship and Journey Scholarship; Lucas Heitz of Adel, who received the Journey Scholarship; Jakob Zwank of Adel, who received the Journey Scholarship; Zachary Selover of Des Moines, who received the Journey Scholarship; Merideth Fiori of Grimes, who received the Journey Scholarship; Emily Holden of Grimes, who received the Journey Scholarship; Gabrielle Kimm of Grimes, who received the Journey Scholarship; Kellie Prince of Linden, who received the Journey Scholarship; Keghan West of Perry, who received the Journey Scholarship; Katelyn McGee of Perry, who received the Ward E. and Katherine A. Mc Daniel Endowed Scholarship; Cole Snyder of Perry, who received the Journey Scholarship; Logan Hall of Van Meter, who received the Journey Scholarship; Mary McGraw of Waukee, who received the Journey Scholarship; Nathan Sanders of Waukee, who received the John S. Ter Louw Scholarship; and Keegan Bianchi of West Des Moines, who received the Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship, Dan Hocker Memorial Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.

Central College Student Development recognizes outstanding leadership at the college each year and has named its 2020-21 award winners. Cooper Vittetoe of Waukee, received the Senior Student Development Award. This award is presented to a student paraprofessional who has made notable contributions within student development while at Central College. This award recognizes sustained, outstanding leadership in integrated, co-curricular, and/or extracurricular activities and involvement to improve an aspect campus life for students.

Dallas Center-Grimes Community High School

Dallas Center-Grimes Community High School senior Alex Romig was recently awarded a $2,000 dollar scholarship through the 2020-21 Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship, sponsored by Iowa Student Loan. Students qualified by demonstrating their understanding of important college financing and planning concepts.