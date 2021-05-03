U.S. News & World Report ranks ADM High School #11 in Iowa

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

U.S. News & World Report released their annual high school rankings on April 27, and ADM High School again received recognition as one of the best high schools in the state of Iowa and the nation. ADM High School is ranked as the 11th best high school out of 317 high schools statewide, and is also ranked #2,038 out of nearly 18,000 high schools nationwide. ADM is one of the smaller high schools to be ranked among the top 15 in the state of Iowa. ADM High School’s enrollment of 505 is the fifth smallest among this group; the average enrollment of schools in the top 15 is 1,147.

When asked about ADM’s continued success of being recognized as one of the best high school in the state of Iowa and the nation, ADM High School Principal Lee Griebel stated, “Our students work hard to achieve at the highest levels and continue to amaze us with their engagement and commitment to their classes."

"The staff at ADM High School can be described as an incredible group of people fully dedicated to doing what is best for the students at ADM," Griebel added. "Their dedication and commitment to our students is seen every day inside and outside of the classroom.”

The U.S. News rankings are based upon a three-stage process. In the first stage, researchers looked at student performance data on standardized assessments, while the second stage focuses on effectiveness in providing services for the student body. The third stage focuses on college readiness, with particular emphasis on participation in and performance on Advanced Placement (AP) exams. ADM High School has consistently performed well above state averages in each of these areas.