ADM Scholarship Foundation announces April Students of the Month
ADM High School seniors are currently making plans for prom, the last few days of school and commencement. Scholarship applications have been submitted and are being reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation. Announcement of the 2021 winners will be made at commencement.
We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month and the Scholarship programs.
The Foundation is proud to honor the following April Students of the Month.
Student of the Month
Sarah Moews — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Sydney Pottebaum and Matt Randol
Fine Arts
Spring Play — Avery Brady and Hannah Joens — Lincoln Savings Bank
Girls Golf
Anna West — Azalea Lane Boutique
Boys Golf
Aaron Teckenburg — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Soccer
Abby Gonzalez — Adel Health Mart
Boys Soccer
Jacob Yanacheak — Adel Rotary Club
Girls Track
Kirsten Kilker — Core Physical Therapy
Boys Track
Nathan Royer — Adel TV and Appliance
All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found on the website admscholarshipfoundation.com, or you may contact a board member listed on the site.