ADM Scholarship Foundation announces April Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

ADM High School seniors are currently making plans for prom, the last few days of school and commencement. Scholarship applications have been submitted and are being reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation. Announcement of the 2021 winners will be made at commencement.

We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month and the Scholarship programs.

The Foundation is proud to honor the following April Students of the Month.

Student of the Month

Sarah Moews — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Sydney Pottebaum and Matt Randol

Fine Arts

Spring Play — Avery Brady and Hannah Joens — Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf

Anna West — Azalea Lane Boutique

Boys Golf

Aaron Teckenburg — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer

Abby Gonzalez — Adel Health Mart

Boys Soccer

Jacob Yanacheak — Adel Rotary Club

Girls Track

Kirsten Kilker — Core Physical Therapy

Boys Track

Nathan Royer — Adel TV and Appliance

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the Foundation was established, 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500. More information may be found on the website admscholarshipfoundation.com, or you may contact a board member listed on the site.