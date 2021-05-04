BASE president retires

COURTESY OF BASE

BASE President Terry Harrington retired May 3 after 20 years leading the company.

Harrington started the company in 1999. His contributions have helped BASE create an expansive portfolio of benefit products to meet the needs of business owners across the country. The company offers five types of health reimbursement arrangements and 125 cafeteria plans.

“It has been an honor and a privilege leading BASE to where we are today. I am proud of the team that I have built, and knowing what we have accomplished together, I believe the future growth of BASE will continue to far exceed my expectations,” Harrington said.

Employees paid tribute to Harrington for his dedication May 3, which served as his last day.

“We can’t thank Terry enough for his leadership and contributions that position BASE for future success. He has built a strong team and advanced the company’s efforts in being a leading administrator for employee benefit solutions,” said Anne Case, Director of Marketing and Communications.