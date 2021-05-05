ADM Drama Department to present 'Check Please' May 8 at Adel Community Stage

COURTESY OF ADM DRAMA DEPARTMENT

The ADM Drama Department will present the one act play "Check Please" by Jonathan Rand at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at the Adel Community Stage, 10th and Prairie Streets - a block west of the square.

In case of rain, the performance will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9 at the Adel Community Stage or at the ADM High School Auditorium. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

“This wild cast of characters will be performing outdoors on the Adel Community Stage. Our first-ever outdoor performance,” said director Molly Longman. “It has been such a wild year we thought an outdoor venue would be fun, safe way for the community to enjoy these talented students.”

The performance will run around 40 minutes and is free and open to the public. Donations to The ADM Drama Department will be accepted. Masks are recommended.

“Check Please follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse — until they do,” Longman said. “It can be hard especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or a wild egomaniac, or a real life mime.

"Come and see if there could possibly be a happy ending," she added of the May 8 performance at the Adel Community Stage.

In lieu of ticket sales, ADM Drama is accepting free-will donations that will help replenish the budget for future productions.

Follow our production with ADM Drama Department on Facebook or @ADMTheater on Twitter. For more information, contact Molly Longman at (515) 993-4584 - ADM High School or email at mlongman@adm.k12.ia.us.