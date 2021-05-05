ISU Extension to offer retirement workshop

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the online workshop “Writing Your Retirement Paycheck” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 26 and June 2.

The workshop is designed to provide information and resources needed by those approaching retirement within the next 10 years. It will outline key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes strategies for planning one’s income in retirement.

The workshops will be led by Barb Wollan and Kalyn Cody.

A fee of $25 per person or per couple will be charged. Those interested can register at bit.ly/wyrp17763. Call 515-462-1001 for more information.