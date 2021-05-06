Leading by example: Brenton Arboretum works to control invasive species by removing Callery Pear trees

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The Brenton Arboretum, located outside Dallas Center, has started removing ‘Autumn Blaze’ Callery Pear trees to help control the invasive nature of this species.

Andy Schmitz, Director of Horticulture and General Manager at the Brenton Arboretum, cut down two Pyrus calleryana ‘Autumn Blaze’ or ‘Autumn Blaze’ Callery Pear trees on May 4.

“The trees are producing fruit, which the birds will eat and then drop seeds around the arboretum and surrounding forested areas,” Schmitz said. “[A] tree will start growing there and eventually form a colony and outcompete the native plants, shrubs and trees.”

Three ‘Autumn Blaze’ Callery Pear trees were planted in 2009 as part of the arboretum’s master plan. The August 2020 derecho removed one of the Callery Pear trees. This tree can be susceptible to storm damage due to its rapid growth.

Schmitz has known for around 10 years that the Callery Pear could potentially become an invasive species in Iowa as they have been a major problem in the eastern states since the late 1990s.

“Once our trees started producing fruit, we knew it was time to remove them,” Schmitz said. “The arboretum wants to lead by example and be proactive in controlling invasive species.”

The Callery Pear tree, native to China, has white flowers in late April, deep green lustrous summer foliage and consistent red, orange and purple foliage shades in the fall.

Schmitz shared that the Callery Pear wasn’t invasive in China, in fact, it wasn’t very common when it was discovered. It’s when the species was brought to the United States it unintentionally became invasive.

“The species is very adaptable to many sites: wet, dry and poor soils,” he said. “However in China, though found growing in these soils, it was not common at the time of its discovery as it evolved there.”

The Callery Pear was introduced to help combat fire blight, which was a disease devastating the common pear tree. Since the Callery Pear was resistant to this disease, plant scientists thought it could be bred with the common pear to produce a fire blight resistant species. Instead, the Callery Pear became widely used for landscaping as an ornamental, due to its hardiness and appealing attributes.

Multiple cultivars were made, including the commonly known ‘Bradford’ Pear, which was named and developed by a seedling selection process.

“[The] ‘Autumn Blaze’ is another cultivar or cultivated plant that is produced asexually, so it’s produced by taking cuttings from another tree,” Schmitz said. “Both of those 'Autumn Blaze’ that we cut down today, looked identical in shape, have the exact same flower, exact same fall color. Genetically, those two trees are exactly the same because they are taken from a cutting.”

Schmitz continued to say that every ‘Autumn Blaze’ Pear in the United States and elsewhere are genetically the same because they have all been grown from cuttings. As more cultivars with different genetics developed and planted in close proximity to each other, some of which produced fruit, cross-pollination/inbreeding took place. This caused the production of more fruit and viable seeds.

“They are here [in Dallas County] and will become increasingly more widespread as the seedling trees grown from seed, spread by birds, mature and start producing fruit,” Schmitz said.

People can help slow the spread of the Callery Pear by removing them and refraining from planting more.

“There are great alternatives to plant, like crabapples, serviceberries [and] seven-son flower[s] that are smaller trees and have great attributes,” he said. “Come visit the arboretum to see the other trees you can plant. If we learn to identify the Callery Pear seedlings, we can be a part of the solution to help control it from spreading even more.”