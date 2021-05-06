Van Meter's Ryan Schmitt receives plaque from DMACC president

COURTESY OF DES MOINES AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Des Moines Area Community College men’s basketball player Ryan Schmitt, of Van Meter, was recently presented with a plaque by DMACC President Rob Denson.

The plaque congratulates Schmitt and the other players and coaches for being the first DMACC team in any sport to win a national championship. It was presented at a recent celebration held outside the DMACC Boone Campus Fareway Fieldhouse.

The DMACC men’s basketball team defeated Davidson-Davie Community College 86-75 to win the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Schmitt, a sophomore, was named to the all-tournament team.