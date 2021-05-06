Waukee's Shuler Elementary to receive Build with Bags Grant

COURTESY OF THE IOWA GROCERY INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

New park benches, planters and picnic tables will help to beautify parks and schools throughout Iowa this spring and summer, courtesy of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association’s Build with Bags program.

Nine Iowa communities, including Waukee, will receive grants of up to $2,000 to purchase items made from recycled plastic bags. Items include park benches made by Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls. One park bench represents approximately 10,600 bags that won’t end up in the landfill.

Shuler Elementary, in the Waukee School District, will receive $2,000 for park benches to be used in the Shuler Elementary school gardens and outdoor classroom.

“We are excited to announce the winners of this year’s Build with Bags grants,” said Michelle Hurd, president of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association. “Now in its 12th year, the program continues to encourage individuals to recycle their plastic bags so those bags can be turned into products that beautify our communities. We are proud to reward this year’s grant winners for their recycling efforts.”

A total of 40 applications were submitted from which nine winners were selected by a committee of representatives in support of the Build with Bags program. Each committee member individually scored the applications. The scores were then combined for an overall point total. This year, the top nine applicants with the most points received grants totaling $15,527.

Applications were evaluated based on set criteria that included a statement of need for the grant and the community’s own plastic bag recycling efforts. Grant applicants were also asked to verify the recycled plastic content in the products they were looking to purchase and to obtain an endorsement letter from a local grocer who is supportive of the community’s project and recycling plans.