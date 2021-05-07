Adel Police Report: April 19-24

COURTESY OF ADEL POLICE DEPARTMENT

04-19-2021

Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 600 block of Rapids Street.

04-22-2021

Arrest: A 40-year-old Adel resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.

04-24-2021

Accident: A single vehicle accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Damages estimated at $4,000.

Accident: A hit and run vehicle accident was reported in the 2200 block of Amman Drive. Damages estimated at $50.

Accident: A car versus animal accident was reported in the 600 block of South 14th Street. Damages estimated at $100.

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1800 block of Greene Street. Damages estimated at $5,500.