Adel Police Report: April 19-24
COURTESY OF ADEL POLICE DEPARTMENT
04-19-2021
Theft: Officers responded to a theft report in the 600 block of Rapids Street.
04-22-2021
Arrest: A 40-year-old Adel resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.
04-24-2021
Accident: A single vehicle accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6. Damages estimated at $4,000.
Accident: A hit and run vehicle accident was reported in the 2200 block of Amman Drive. Damages estimated at $50.
Accident: A car versus animal accident was reported in the 600 block of South 14th Street. Damages estimated at $100.
Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1800 block of Greene Street. Damages estimated at $5,500.