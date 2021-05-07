Dallas County Sheriff’s Report: April 20 - May 2

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

April 20

A 50-year-old Waukee resident was cited and released for interference with official acts.

April 25

A 24-year-old Minburn resident was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 26

A 38-year-old Kingsford, Michigan, resident was arrested on a warrant for being fugitive from justice.

A 48-year-old Linden resident was arrested for OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance — marijuana.

April 27

A 27-year-old Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for violated probation terms.

A 58-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was failure to pay support as ordered.

A 28-year-old Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for driving while license denied or revoked, malicious prosecution and providing false identification information.

April 28

A 30-year-old Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree theft.

April 30

A 50-year-old Fort Dodge resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

Driver one, of Granger, was traveling north when the driver proceeded through the intersection. Driver one then hit driver two, of West Des Moines, a cement truck. Minor injuries were reported and emergency medical services was called to check the drivers conditions. Damage to driver one’s vehicle was estimated at $10,000 and damage to the cement truck was estimated at $5,000. Driver one was issued a citation for failure to obey stop sign and yield of right of way.

Driver one, of Altoona, was traveling on Highway 141 when the driver attempted to turn. Driver one’s car slid in the gravel and into driver two’s vehicle, which was approaching the intersection. No injuries were reported. Damage to driver one’s car was estimated at $2,000. Damage to driver two’s car was estimated at $3,000.

May 1

A 42-year-old West Des Moines resident was arrested for operating without interlock. The resident was also cited for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; fraudulent use of registration; and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

May 2

Driver one, of Redfield, was traveling on Interstate 180 when the driver merged into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Driver one struck driver two, who was traveling in the left lane. Both vehicles sustained damage of approximately $4,000. No injuries were reported. Driver one was cited for improper lane change.