Adel Women’s Club announces scholarship recipients

COURTESY OF THE ADEL WOMEN’S CLUB

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Iowa recently announced that two students sponsored by the Adel Women’s Club have received scholarships.

Kashish Patel, a senior at ADM High School, received a $1,000 scholarship. She will go to University of Iowa and plans to major in pre-med.

Jordan Kreager, a senior at Nodaway Valley High School in Greenfield, received a $1,000 scholarship. She will attend Iowa State University and plans to major in hospitality. Kreager is a granddaughter of Adel Women’s Club member Ann Sturgeon Kreager.