Dallas County Conservation Board to begin next two phases of 'Let's Connect' project

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD

The Dallas County Conservation Board plans to begin the next two phases of the Let’s Connect Trail Project this summer.

The trail extension will eventually connect the Raccoon River Valley and High Trestle trails.

More:‘Let’s Connect’ project holds ribbon cutting ceremony for first 1.5-mile section

Phase III will continue the paving of another one-mile section of the trail near Woodward, heading west. Phase IV will continue the eastward movement of the trail by Perry, up to M Avenue. Phase IV will also include the construction of a bridge over Beaver Creek.

“It’s great to see two projects being constructed this summer. The pieces are coming together, one at a time," said Dallas County Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Wallace.

Approximately 85% of the $5-6 million overall project has been raised. To financially support the “Let’s Connect” Trail Project, visit the Dallas County website. Donations of all sizes are tax-deductible. Donors of $1,000 or more may choose to receive recognition on trailhead signs.

Questions may be directed to Mike Wallace at mike.wallace@dallascountyiowa.gov.