Grand opening for 5th Quarter Bar and Grill set for Saturday in Van Meter

T.K. West

Correspondent

A family owned and operated restaurant located in Van Meter, 5th Quarter Bar and Grill officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, April 30. Since that time, the restaurant has also helped celebrate the conference track meet as well as Cinco de Mayo.

Owner Krystle Mohr says that they decided to open the new restaurant because they wanted to provide a local option for community members to not only gather but also enjoy tasty food, cold drinks, great company, and a fun atmosphere.

“As Van Meter residents, we consistently found ourselves going outside our community to grab something to eat or hang out with family and friends," Mohr said. "As a result, we longed for a place to gather and enjoy good food, drinks and events. When the opportunity presented itself to make that desire become a reality, we quickly acted."

Prior to opening, the building for 5th Quarter Bar and Grill was completely renovated and even added on to. Mohr says that in order to bring their vision to life for the restaurant, it took detailed business planning and coordination of contractors for building additions and remodels. In addition, there were several meetings with city officials, inspectors and vendors.

Mohr also says that one of the best parts about being a member of the Van Meter community is the excitement, support and overall community aspect of the town.

“5th Quarter's Tag Line is ‘Your Post Game Headquarters.’ We are centrally located from the soccer, football, track, softball and baseball fields as well as the school and several local businesses. We believe in good sportsmanship, so as our community supports us, we will give back to our community in many different ways,” Mohr said.

As part of its menu, 5th Quarter Bar and Grill currently offers a variety of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads, pastas and desserts. Diners can also enjoy cold beverages on an extended patio which sits next to the restaurant’s sand volleyball court.

5th Quarter Bar and Grill’s grand opening event is currently set for Saturday May 15 with the restaurant open from 11-2 a.m. and kitchen hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Live entertainment will also be provided by both Jesse Jaspers and The Punching Pandas. Coming up, the restaurant plans to host a variety of entertainment throughout the summer, including a summer volleyball league.

5th Quarter Bar and Grill is located at 420 Mill St. The restaurant is open to the public Wednesdays and Thursday from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. and Saturdays from 11-2 a.m.