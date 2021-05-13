Iowa State Extension to host foraging event

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host an educational event about annual forages and cropping rotation at 8:30 a.m June 3.

Annual forages can provide flexibility when managing forage supply, whether filling forage production gaps or serving as a primary forage source. The event will highlight a research project evaluating different cool-season annual forage species in terms of forage nutritional value, yield potential and practical considerations for integrating annual forages into cropping rotations.

Participants will go on a virtual field trip and may join through their web browser, mobile phone or tablet. Participants should join the webinar 10 minutes in advance to ensure connections and software are working correctly.

There is no cost to participate and the field day is open to all. To register, go to www.aep.iastate.edu/forage. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the link to join, which will be provided through Zoom.

For more information, contact Iowa Beef Center at 515-294-2333 or beefcenter@iastate.edu.