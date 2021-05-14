The Photician, Meant to Fly Photography open up shared studio space in Adel

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The lockdown in 2020, heavy social distancing and putting client sessions on hold, gave photographer Stacy McDonald, owner of The Photician, the space to try creating in a new way. Now, she has found a new physical space to continue creating.

“I moved to Adel in the fall of 2020 and wanted to have my studio closer to home,” she said. “My friend Victoria also was planning a move to Adel and we started dreaming of a studio space we could share in our new hometown.”

In March 2021, McDonald moved her business to a third-floor location in Adel and will be sharing the studio with another photographer and friend, Victoria Edwards, of Meant to Fly Photography. Edwards photographs all genres, but specializes in newborns and children. These two women met through a mutual photographer friend when they all started jogging together.

To make sharing the space work, yet maintaining their individual businesses, McDonald said they share a calendar and a similar laid-back, kind and helpful personality. She admits that being a right-brained creative entrepreneur has its challenges, but she has learned to take off the artist hat and put on the business hat to be able to continue doing what she loves.

McDonald has officially been in business since 2011. She opened Stacy Z Photography and grew it slowly while raising her three boys. At the beginning of 2021, she began rebranding to The Photician.

For a short time through 2020, she worked out of a little studio-share in Valley Junction. Her previous studio was based out of her home in Winterset. She would push her dining room furniture aside to make room for her equipment.

Last year, McDonald began shooting self-portraits and creating conceptual fine art images. She specializes in creating fine art portraits and business headshots.

“Not only did this give me a window into how it feels being the subject in front of the camera, it kicked down the door into a new creative passion,” McDonald said. “Being able to create new worlds, visualize hopes and dreams, challenges and fears, is a powerful and cathartic experience that I want to bring to my clients and not just keep to myself.”

McDonald is inspired by a wide range of artists. She tends to gravitate towards the classic, old master’s style, with figure studies and quiet storytelling. However, she is equally intrigued by artists pushing those boundaries, creating loud, moody, dark and/or playful images.

“I’ve been an artist since I was a little girl, drawing what I could see or imagining a new world,” she said. “I was always creating and exploring.”

This childhood creativity led to her teen years and high school art classes, which included a film photography class with the chance to work in the dark room. McDonald enjoyed this photography class, but went on to earn a BA in Art from Central College and had no intentions of forging a career as a photographer.

About a year after her college graduation, she applied for a job in the art department with another photographer, doing photo retouching and assisting in the studio. Over time, McDonald began shooting images of her own to edit and fell in love with the process of painting with light.

“My goal is to create fine art, so I start with a classic approach when it comes to lighting and styling,” she said. “I then make adjustments and refinements based on the subject and the mood we are trying to capture.”

McDonald loves working in her studio and when she goes outside, she takes her studio lights with her. This way, she is not confined to a certain time of day and can always create what she is envisioning.

Recently, she received a handwritten card from a young client thanking her for making her feel beautiful, confident and for making her session a lot of fun. She received another message from a mom thanking her for being so kind and patient with her boys. The oldest boy even asked when they’ll get to play again.

“Connecting with clients, helping them see their beauty, making space for people to comfortably be themselves while we create images marking this time in their lives, are the most unexpected and fulfilling parts of being a photographer,” she said.

There will be an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. on Fri. May 14 at the new studio space, 103 N 9th Avenue, Apt C in Adel. Everyone is welcome to see the studio and meet both photographers.

“I’m somewhat new to Dallas County, but excited to call Adel home for me, my boys and my studio,” McDonald said. “Meeting new people, connecting with other local businesses and getting involved with local events are all goals this coming year. I’d love to meet you!”

For more information and to book a session, visit www.photician.com or www.meanttoflyphotography.com.