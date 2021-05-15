Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Buena Vista University

Reed Studer of Perry was awarded the Fine Arts Award at the senior recognition ceremony for Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. The university will purchase a work by Studer for its collection.

Central College

Sally Evoy of Adel recently presented at the 47th annual Psychology Research Symposium at Central College in Pella. Evoy's presentation was titled “Impacts of Mental Illness Severity, Language and Stigma on Help-Seeking.”

Lucas Heitz of Adel was inducted into the college's chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success.

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Emily Pottebaum of Adel, Carter Eischeid of Grimes and Olivia Christensen and Elizabeth Siberz of Waukee were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. The honor society, founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, recognizes top students for academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.

Kansas State University

Mica Ramsey-Pipho of Granger was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Kansas State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

North Iowa Area Community College

Briana Powers of Adel and McKinley Thompson were recognized during the NIACC graduation ceremonies.

University of the Cumberlands

Ing Teck Wee of Waukee will graduate with a Master’s of Science in project management.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Mariah Bernadine Carter of Waukee will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.