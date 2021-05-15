Students earn Iowa Scholarship for the Arts

COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS

Four students — Mio Legaspi of Adel, Faith De Groot of Alta, Mikayla Lane of Cresco and Ruby Hummel of Yale — recently earned an Iowa Scholarship for the Arts to support for the upcoming fall semester.

The program supports Iowa high school students with proven artistic ability in dance, creative writing, music, theater, traditional arts or visual arts who plan to pursue a major in the arts at an accredited Iowa college or university. Scholarship winners will receive $2,500 for college tuition and related expenses as a full-time undergraduate student in 2021-22.

Legaspi, of Des Moines Christian School, will study music and business at Drake University. He has experience in show choir, a cappella choir, jazz band, worship band and musical theater and will study vocal performance to pursue a career in the music industry.

De Groot, of Alta Aurelia High School, plans to study scientific illustration at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. She will study technical art skills in digital platforms that she can use in magazines and museum displays to illustrate scientific concepts.

Hummel, of Panorama High School, will study music education at Drake University in Des Moines. She plans to continue to perform while studying to become a music educator.

Lane, of Crestwood High School, will study visual arts and graphic design at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She will study color theory, expand her range of mediums and learn how to create hyper-realistic artworks in color.