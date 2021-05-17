Linden Public Library Foundation receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

COURTESY OF DOLLAR GENERAL LITERACY FOUNDATION
The interior of the Linden Public Library.

The Linden Public Library Foundation recently received a $1,500 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The foundation awarded approximately $70,000 in literacy grants to Iowa nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.