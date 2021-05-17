Linden Public Library Foundation receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

COURTESY OF DOLLAR GENERAL LITERACY FOUNDATION

The Linden Public Library Foundation recently received a $1,500 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The foundation awarded approximately $70,000 in literacy grants to Iowa nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs, representing the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history.

Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.