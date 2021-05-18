Granger Trails Committee to hold ribbon cutting, fundraiser on June 5

COURTESY OF GRANGER TRAILS COMMITTEE

The Granger Trails Committee will hold a ribbon-cutting and bridge fundraiser event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 5 between the two ballfields located east of the community center, 2200 Walnut St.

Event activities will include a four-mile walk/bike ride, music by Passing Zone, food by Kulinary Khaos and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and a bike raffle featuring a Hubert’s Lemonade Bike.

Participant forms for the walk/bike ride are available at city hall, 906 Main St., or online at grangeriowa.org. The participant fee, which includes a T-shirt, is $20 for children and $25 for adults. Bike raffle tickets are available at city hall for $5 per ticket or $10 for three tickets. The winner of the raffle does not need to be present at the event.

The goal of the event is to raise funds to build a bridge over Oxley Creek to connect the Windcrest area and the schools. The plan is to eventually connect to surrounding trail systems such as the High Trestle Trail and Jester Park.

For more information about the Granger Trails Committee, visit the Facebook page.