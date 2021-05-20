Dallas County Road Department reminds residents of mowing law designed to protect roadside habitats

COURTESY OF DALLAS COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT

The Dallas County Road Department recently reminded Iowans of mowing law Iowa Code 314.17, which restricts mowing roadside ditches until July 15 to protect young pheasants and other ground-nesting birds until they are ready to fledge.

The law also protects habitat for pollinators and other beneficial insects, including crop-pest predators. Exceptions for visibility and weed control are built into the law, but nonessential mowing, including cutting for hay, is prohibited.

Mowing roadside vegetation on the rights-of-way or medians on any primary highway, interstate highway or secondary road prior to July 15 is prohibited, except within 200 yards of an inhabited dwelling, on right-of-way within one mile of the corporate limits of a city, to promote native species of vegetation or other long-lived and adaptable vegetation, to establish control of damaging insect populations, noxious weeds and invasive plant species, for visibility and safety reasons, within rest areas, weigh stations and wayside parks, within 50 feet of a drainage tile or tile intake, for access to mailbox or for other accessibility purposes or on right-of-way adjacent agricultural demonstration or research plots

For more information, see a brochure called “Iowa’s Mowing Law for Roadsides,” available at tallgrassprairiecenter.org/irvm-brochures.